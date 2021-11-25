MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says there will be transparency in the issuance of licenses to operate at the black mountain copper slug on the Copperbelt Province. Kabuswe said the ‘black mountain’ would only be given to Zambians who have applied and have licenses. Responding to allegations that government has secretly engaged a Chinese national to take over the black mountain copper slug, Kabuswe said people were just peddling lies to destroy his name. “I have seen that and I am aware but there is no such thing…...



