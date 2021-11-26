Public Accounts Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi speaks when Ministry of Transport and Logistics acting permanent secretary Stephen Mbewe appeared before his Committee at the National Assembly in Lusaka on November 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday held an in-camera meeting with witnesses from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) and the Ministry of Finance for unknown reasons. This came as a surprise as the only office allowed to have an in-camera meeting with the PAC is the Ministry of Defence due to security reasons. It was initially set on the calendar that Cabinet Office would appear before the Committee but witnesses from FRA and the Ministry of Finance were called in. It was later discover that the PAC had resolved to…...