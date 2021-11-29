Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu says the situation that the UPND government finds itself in should be a lesson to other political parties to always be realistic when campaigning. In an interview, Friday, Hamududu said during campaigns, UPND made governance too simplistic. “When we are campaigning for power, we must be very realistic. We must not tell people that there will be heaven on earth, which is not possible. It requires a process and therefore the opposition political parties vying for power in future must…...