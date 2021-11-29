RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says President Hakainde Hichilema and his team lack integrity and honesty in their political careers. And Kabimba says Zambia will be worse than it was under PF a year or two years from now. In an interview, Friday, Kabimba said hints at the possibility of an adjustment in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs was an indirect message from President Hichilema that he would worsen people’s lives. “If there are any students that are bad at history, it is African politicians. I think the…...



