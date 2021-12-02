THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama for allegedly terminating a contract between the Ministry and Savenda Management Services Limited for the supply and delivery of 50 basic life support ambulances and training of personnel, without complying with applicable procedure. Dr Malama also allegedly approved a Ministerial Procurement Committee paper no. 131 of 2017, which paper recommended the use of limited bidding international as the appropriate method of procurement of 50 ambulances, without providing reasons for the use or choice of the…...



