THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has again arrested Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft of K17,250,000. DEC public relations officer Mattias Kamanga confirmed the arrest, saying the Commission has since seized funds amounting to K136,828,795.00. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) PLC Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft involving K17,250,000.00 contrary to the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Mr. Milingo Lungu, a 45 year old male of Plot No. 22763, Mulungushi Road…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.