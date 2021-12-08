PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has dissolved the Boards of Directors for the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC). In a statement, Wednesday, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said new board members would be appointed once consultations were concluded. “The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, wishes to announce the decision of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to dissolve the Boards of Directors for the Industrial Development Corporation and the Financial Intelligence Center, with…...



