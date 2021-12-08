Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti waits for the arrival of President Hakainde Hichilema during the opening of Parliament on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ruled that all members of parliament whose election was nullified by the High Court, whether or not such decision has been appealed against, shall not take part in any Parliamentary business. Rendering a ruling on a point of order raised by Solwezi East UPND member of parliament Alex Katakwe on whether Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo was in order to remain in the House following the nullification of his seat, Speaker Mutti ruled that he was out of order. She…...