MWENSE PF member of parliament David Mabumba says the imminent removal of subsidies by the UPND government is against their objectives of creating jobs and reviving the economy. On Monday, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government was spending $67 million per month on fuel subsidies and that in the 2022 budget, there was no provision for that. “My last point on this particular issue, the amount of subsidies that we are spending on petroleum products today amounts to more than $67 million per month. That is what we are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.