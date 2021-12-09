Former Justice Minister Given Lubinda with Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile following the proceedings at the National Dialogue Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on May 8, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF vice-president Given Lubinda has instructed leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile to initiate the impeachment process for Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Lubinda said Speaker Mutti breached the Constitution when she ruled that MPs whose seats were nullified would not take part in parliamentary business. “Leader of Opposition, you are thereby instructed that in keeping with our stand of defending our Constitution on which you members swore on the Constitution, in keeping with the responsibility of defending the Constitution, you…...