Josephs Akafumba at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary for Administration Josephs Akafumba says he has engaged the Attorney General to scrutinize government contracts, stating that most of them were signed with impunity. And Zambia Police Service headquarters Director of Finance Phillimon Mukimba has admitted that amounts totaling K116,500 were paid to 22 officers as tuition and examination fees refunds without supporting receipts as required by law. Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, Thursday, Akafumba said the interest and penalty clauses in most contracts were robbing the government. “I am greatly indebted…...