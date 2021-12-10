FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has been granted K50,000 bail in his own recognizance, after being in police custody since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Police have formally charged and arrested Kampyongo who is also Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament, and six others for the offence of Endangering the Safety of Civil Aircraft in flight or Service with its passengers on board.

Kampyongo’s legal representative George Chisanga confirmed in an interview that Kampyongo had met his bail conditions.

“He has been given bail, yes, and he has met his conditions. He was given a K50 thousand bail in his own recognizance and also one working surety,” he said.

Addressing his sympathisers shortly after his release, Friday, Kampyongo said he won’t be shaken.

“Mwe nkashi shandi, ala ndemitotela apakalamba chine chine. Ichi ichitemwiko mwandangisha lelo chankoselesha chine chine. Umulandu banji katile taulapwa, elo wayamba. Kanshi nga bantalantashe, ine mukwai ndelanda ukutila shanenuke iyo. (My sisters, I thank you very much. This love you have shown me today has really encouraged me. The offence I was arrested for has not ended yet, it has just began. I am saying that I won’t be brought down if they try to bring me down),” he said.

Meanwhile, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Police had formally charged and arrested Kampyongo and six others for the offence of Endangering the Safety of Civil Aircraft in flight or Service with its passengers on board.

“Police have formally jointly charged and arrested Honourable Steven Kampyongo aged 49 of house Number 31 Kudu road Kabulonga in Lusaka with six others namely: Andrew Kampyongo aged 41 of Village Kabanda, Chief Chibesakunda, District Shiwang’andu, James Sungu Mulenga aged 53 of Village Matumbo, Chief Chibesakunda, District Shiwang’andu. Cephas Mwaba aged 32, Village Matumbo, Chief Chibesakunda, District Shiwang’andu, Philip Sinkala aged 25,Village Matumbo, Chief Chibesakunda,District Shiwang’andu,Ignitius Musonda aged 38, Village Kabangama, Chief Chibesakunda, District Shiwang’andu and Augustine Kapolyo, Village Baiwelo, Chief Mukwikile, District Shiwang’andu,” said Hamoonga.

“They have been jointly charged and arrested for the offence of Endangering the Safety of Civil Aircraft in flight or Service with its passengers on board Contrary to Section 8 (b) (c) and F CAP 445 of the Civil Aviation Act. The offence is alleged to have been committed on 21st January, 2015 at Kalalantekwe school ground in Shiwang’andu District. They appeared in court today in Chinsali.”