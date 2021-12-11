THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged six Ministry of Health officials for failing to comply with applicable procedure and regulations relating to the evaluation of a tender in which Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract to supply 22,500 health centre kits. In a statement, Saturday morning, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the commission had arrested Wilson Lungu, a Chief Purchasing and Supplying Officer; Dr Daniel Makawa, a Senior Registrar -Surgery; Obert Hachizobe, an Accountant; Emmanuel Mubanga, a Pharmacist; Abel Livingi, a procurement officer and Boyd Mwanashimbala, a pharmacist…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.