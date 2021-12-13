PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there will be a little bit of itchiness and necessary discomfort in order for his government to straighten the country and put it where it’s supposed to be. And Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the 2022 budget will address some of the challenges within the Zambia police service such as inadequate transport, offices and housing space. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says there is need to recruit more police officers in order to reduce the noticeable shortage in manpower. Officiating…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.