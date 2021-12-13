TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe says his organisation is extremely disappointed that President Hakainde Hichilema last week shunned the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day as well as the Zambia Anti-Corruption Conference. And Nyambe has commended the Anti-Corruption Commission on the arrest of Ministry of Health officials over the Honeybee scandal. In an interview, Friday, Nyambe said President Hichilema had issued several remarks on the fight against corruption but chose not to attend the Anti Corruption fight events despite having been invited. “We are of course extremely disappointed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.