THE US government has announced the awarding of grants totaling over K3 million to nine Zambian community-based organisations through its Public Affairs Section small grants programme. According to a statement issued by the United States of America Embassy in Lusaka, Monday, the grants would promote good governance, support the arts through filmmaking, build entrepreneurship skills, and help preserve an important cultural site. “Today, the US government announced the awarding of grants totaling over K3 million ($181,895) to nine Zambian community-based organisations through its Public Affairs Section small grants programme. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.