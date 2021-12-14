Former Justice Minister Given Lubinda addresses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on January 21, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF vice-president Given Lubinda says his party will not allow the UPND government to destroy multi-party democracy in the country. And PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of summoning judges to his house to try to coerce them into advancing an agenda of turning the country into a one-party state. But Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has disputed the claims saying it’s contemptuous and a direct attack on the integrity and independence of the Judiciary for Nakacinda to insinuate that Judges are receiving instructions…...