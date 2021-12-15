JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the PF are practicing poor and mediocre politics by implying that the UPND government is trying to create a one-party state. Commenting on remarks by PF vice-president Given Lubinda that his party would not allow the UPND government to destroy multi-party democracy in the country, Haimbe said the PF was trying to drag the country backwards with their poor political style of “lies”. “It’s politicking! Very poor politicking. They are trying to drag us backwards with their poor style of politics of lies. Their vision…...



