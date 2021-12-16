TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says the Anti-Corruption Commission could have done further research in the Faith Musonda case. On Monday, the Anti-Corruption Commission summoned Faith for questioning again after discovering more undeclared properties that are suspected to be proceeds of crime. In October, the State said it had entered into an undertaking not to institute criminal proceedings against the former ZNBC broadcaster after she admitted wrongdoing and surrendered the K65 million, US$57,900 and a house in New Kasama, which properties were acquired through corrupt practices. TI-Z welcomed the move during…...



