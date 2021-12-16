Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says the Office of the Auditor General must diligently expose malpractices, in order to ensure that going forward, it’s comfortable for one to be a politician and also be rich. And Mundubile says the civil service today is full of cadres who held very serious positions in political parties. Debating Head 07 – Office of the Auditor General in Parliament, Tuesday, Mundubile said politicians should be respected as citizens who could create opportunities and wealth without being involved in corrupt activities. “It must…...