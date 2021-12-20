VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has advised former presidents to stay away from politics so that they are respected, further stating that Edgar Lungu needs to retire from active politics for him to be given his benefits. And Vice-President Nalumango has justified the increase in fuel prices saying this will help stabilise the economy. Responding to a question in Parliament from Bweengwa UPND MP Kasautu Michelo on whether Lungu would be given benefits for only one term in view of the ruling which was passed by the Constitutional Court, Vice-President Nalumango said…...



