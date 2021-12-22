ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) director community education Dorothy Cheelo says the maximum prison sentence of 14 years for corruption is not adequate because the vice is an economic crime which can sabotage the nation. And Cheelo says the commission was flooded with corruption complaints immediately after the August general elections. Meanwhile, Cheelo says the commission does not wait for instructions, but adds that the President, like any other member of the public, can also lodge complaints. Speaking when she featured on Radio Phoenix’s ‘Let the people talk’ programme, Tuesday, Cheelo said…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.