PARLIAMENT has ratified the appointment of Justice Mumba Malila to serve as Chief Justice and Vincent Malambo to serve as a member of the Judicial Complaints Commission. And Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says Justice Malila and Malambo are above board. Debating the Report of the Select Committee in Parliament, Tuesday, Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo urged Justice Malila to ensure that Judges and Judicial officers operated independently. “We wish Honorable Justice Dr Malila well and we shall be looking forward to him and the nation will be looking…...



