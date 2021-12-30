NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has expressed disappointment with the choice made by political parties not to adopt women to participate in the Kabwata by-election slated for January 20. And NGOCC is demanding for a law that will compel political parties to adopt women so as to narrow the widening gender inequalities in the political sphere. In a statement, Wednesday, NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said her organisation was particularly disappointed with the UPND as the governing party for not leading by example. “The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating…...