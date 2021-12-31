INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has warned individuals intending to cause confusion ahead of the Kabwata and local government ward by-elections slated for January 20 that the Police Service will not tolerate illegal practices. And Kajoba has directed all Divisional Commanding Officers to execute the New Dawn Government’s directives of non-tolerance of illegal acts such as caderism and extortion of money in markets, bus stations and illegal land allocation. In a statement, Thursday, Kajoba warned that the Zambia Police Service would not tolerate illegal practices such as political violence…...



