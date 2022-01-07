PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says it is unfortunate that the media is praising and clapping for the UPND when they are trying to destroy democracy by attempting to weaken the PF through arrests and intimidation. And Chilangwa says the PF will perform better if they bounce back to power. Commenting on the recent search conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s residence, Thursday, Chilangwa said the UPND’s agenda was to weaken PF and ensure that it became extinct. “The UPND’s agenda is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.