POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged former Chilanga member of parliament Keith Mukata’s wife Marricoh Roisin Hoare for theft by director. In a statement, Tuesday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Hoare allegedly stole a motor vehicle belonging to Windsor Premier Bakery, a company which she co-owns with Mukata, and later changed ownership of the car. “Police have charged and arrested Maricoh Roisin Hoare aged 41 of house number 4304 Chelston Green Lusaka for the offence of Theft by Director. This was after police received a report from Keith Akakelwa…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.