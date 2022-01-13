UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party is maintaining Andrew Teyangwa as its candidate in the forthcoming Kabwata by-elections, contrary to speculation from critics. n Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Kabwata aspiring candidate Clement Tembo says he is in hiding because his life is in danger as some people are planning abductions. In an interview, Mweetwa described as baseless claims that the ruling party induced the cancellation of the Kabwata by election because their candidate was a weak contender. “There is no basis for such claims whatsoever; we are going ahead…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.