L-r: Zambia police service commission vice chairperson Margaret Kabwiku, Zambia correctional service commission vice chairperson Warren Sibote and Civil service commission vice chairperson Dr Choolwe Beyani when they were sworn in by Chief Justice Mumba Malila SC at High Court grounds on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Justice Dr Mumba Malila has urged newly-appointed members of the Civil Service Commission not to hesitate when getting rid of individuals that deserve to be fired. Speaking during a swearing in of commissioners and vice chairpersons of the civil service commission at the Supreme Court, Thursday, Justice Malila noted that recycling individuals that faced disciplinary action was transferring problems from one area to another. “You should always ensure in doing so that merit is the determining criteria for you in appointments and in promotions. In the same way that…...