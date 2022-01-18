PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the clique of criminals whom law enforcement agencies are currently pursuing have now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to siphon money meant for the poor. And President Hichilema has vowed that he will not back down from the corruption fight no matter how much noise the “clique” makes on social media and in the press, insisting that the fight is targeted at wrongdoers, not PF. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says in the last seven years, lawyers at the Ministry of Justice have colluded with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.