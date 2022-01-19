Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has advised PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda to stay out of trouble rather than accusing government of being intolerant. But Nakacinda has insisted that freedom of expression, under UPND, is slowly eroding. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Mulenga said Nakacinda needed to understand how to apply Bemba idioms correctly in order to avoid trouble. “A time has come when we need to do politics of inspiration. We have seen in the recent past where many political…...