UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, Chindwale Ward candidate Jannipher Phiri and Levy Ngoma kneel as they ask for votes from villagers in 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A LEAKED telephone conversation between two senior government officials which yesterday went viral on social media has left State House in disarray, with Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya cautiously attempting to address the scandal without aggravating the situation. And Police have summoned KBN Television Station manager for questioning in relation to the said leaked audio which was televised on the channel. According to a call out signed by Chief Inspector Hamweene and seen by News Diggers, police want the KBN TV station manager to appear for questioning today at 09:00 hours…....