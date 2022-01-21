CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says KBN TV could have avoided being in conflict with the law by not broadcasting a private phone conversation between two senior government officials. In a statement, Thursday, Kasanda said KBN TV should have verified the authenticity of the recording with the people concerned. “Government is concerned with the unprofessional conduct of some media houses in their reporting. A case in point is KBN Television station which broadcast a private telephone conversation between two senior Government officials without verifying the authenticity of the recording with…...
Menu