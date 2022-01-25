POLICE in Kalulushi have arrested three suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres for using insulting language in connection to a video which went viral on social media.

In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspects would appear in court soon.

“Police in Kalulushi District have charged and arrested three suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres for the offence of use of Insulting language Contrary to Section 179 the Penal Code the laws of Zambia. This is in connection to a video which went viral on social media. The trio has been identified as Shonga Enerst aged 45 and Dickson Mulenga aged 40 both of Magnum Compoud whilst Newton Zulu aged 33 is of Kawama Compound in Kalulushi. The suspects where detained yesterday and have been released on police bond today. They will appear in court soon,” stated Hamoonga.

“We are warning members of the public to desist from such criminal acts as police will sternly deal with anyone who comes into conflict with the law, regardless of one’s political affiliation or status in society. Further to this, we are appealing to the public to be patient with the police when investigating cases that may be bordering on crime. The fact that someone issues such a statement does not stop the police to summon such a one for questioning even after a period of time.”