Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba speaks to New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka shortly after a joint opposition political party press briefing in Lusaka on January 24, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SEVEN opposition political parties have raised concern over what they term as a breakdown in the rule of law, escalating cost of living and selective justice in the country. They said this during a joint opposition political party media briefing which was held by the Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba, Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo, NDC president Saboi Imboela, People’s Alliance for Change president Andyford Banda. Others were EFF president Kasonde Mwenda, UBZ president Hector Soondo and New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka. Speaking at the briefing, Kalaba…...