KOPALA Empire Limited proprietor Sarafina Nthenga says artists who benefited from the empowerment fund still have five years to pay back. And Nthenga says she only received K187,000 of the K300,000 she was supposed to get from the presidential arts development scheme. On Monday, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said government would not scrape off any loans which were paid to artists, adding that legal action could also be taken if need be. On August 12, 2020, government gave K30 million as Presidential Arts Empowerment…...



