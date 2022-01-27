Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks at the News Diggers, Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation election analysis discussion in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CONSORTIUM of civil society organisations say they are concerned with President Hakainde Hichilema’s silence on the leaked audio which implicates his Political Advisor Levy Ngoma and Ministry of Home Affairs Administration Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba. And the CSOs say rather than issuing an alarming statement on media freedom, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda should have been more concerned about the leaked audio which borders on undermining state institutions. This was contained in a joint statement issued by Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Linda Kasonde on behalf of ActionAid Zambia,…...