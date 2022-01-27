VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says Ministers and government officials involved in corrupt activities should be charged and removed from their positions. And Mwaanga says there is need for African countries to move from military rule into elective systems of government. Commenting on Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to dissolve his cabinet after three of his now-former ministers were facing allegations of corruption, Mwaanga in an interview said erring ministers should be charged and removed from their positions if sufficient grounds were established. “As far as I am concerned it is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.