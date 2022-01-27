UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it is not like anybody who was in PF is a “bad egg”. Recently, former Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga defected to UPND. In an interview, Mweetwa said those defecting to the ruling party were not taking up any high positions. “The UPND has its own management structures from the grassroots to the national management. The people who are joining are not coming to take up any high position in the party because we do not have any elections in the immediate term. So the party…...



