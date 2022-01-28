Agriculture Minister Reuben Phiri at the post budget forum organised by the Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute and ABSA at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on November 10, 2021 - Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri says all 10 provinces have been hit by army worms. And Phiri says Zambia has enough maize stock to feed the country for a year. At a press briefing, Thursday, Phiri said 96 districts out of 116 districts had reported outbreaks of army worms, which had affected 129,517 households and 96,221.50 hectares of maize fields. “During the 2021/22 agriculture season, all the 10 provinces have reported the infestation of the fall army worm (faw) on the maize crop. In terms of district reports, 96 districts…...