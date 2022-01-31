Former Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga addresses journalists at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services during a joint press briefing in Lusaka June 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER minister of youth, sport and child development Emmanuel Mulenga says if procedures for giving youths empowerment funds were not followed, relevant authorities must follow up officers who were responsible for identifying beneficiaries. Last week, current youth and sports minister Elvis Nkandu revealed that some artists provided fake information to access loans, adding that some recipients might have connived with suppliers to convert the funds meant for equipment into cash. But commenting on this in an interview, Mulenga said the people who were approving loans while he was minister are…...