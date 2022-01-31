Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Luckson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says the suspension of the ministry’s procurement unit has caused some challenges because certain things cannot be procured urgently. On Friday, December 3, 2021, the entire Ministry of Health Procurement Department was closed and put on suspension pending investigations by a joint task force. In an interview, Wednesday, Prof Kasonka said he could not tell when investigations would be concluded. “Investigations by whoever is investigating take their time. We have no role in telling them what to do and…...