POLICE spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says at the moment, the police cannot arrest anyone for assaulting a Socialist Party sympathiser during campaigns in Kabwata because the victim did not return to present a medical report. On Saturday, Socialist Party deputy general secretary Fred M’membe reported that suspected UPND cadres attacked his Kabwata candidate Trevor Ng’andu and injured some members of his campaign team while conducting campaigns in Kabwata constituency. But in an interview, Hamoonga said police were waiting for the victim to present a certified medical form in order for investigations…...



