SOUTHERN Africa Students and Youth Development Association Zambia Bloc says it intends to hold a peaceful protest on February 7, 2022, as a means to register its disapproval of mining rights in the Lower Zambezi. But Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says at this time, he cannot recommend the cancellation of the license for ant open-pit mining project in the Lower Zambezi National Park because it can attract litigation. In a letter dated February 2, 2022 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Association President Ibrahim Mwamba…...



