Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL Government Minister Gary Nkombo says the behaviour of wanting to procure things at exorbitant prices should be a thing of the past. And Nkombo says there is a need for a communication protocol to be established between the local authority and the ministry. Launching CDF guidelines in Livingstone, Wednesday, Nkombo said the procurement divisions were partly to blame for government’s failure to deliver because of inflating prices. “As you procure goods and services and as you prevail, as you supervise the procurement divisions, who by the way if resources…...