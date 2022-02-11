UNITED Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased gender inequalities, from school closures to a rise in violence and a greater burden of care in the home. In his message to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Guterres stated that gender inequality was depriving the world of enormous untapped talent and innovation. “Today, only one in three science and engineering researchers in the world is a woman. Structural and societal barriers prevent women and girls from entering and advancing in…...



