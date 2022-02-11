THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency has released a consignment of Honeybee drugs that had been quarantined for failing quality assurance test, News Diggers has learnt. According to whistleblowers, some Paracetamol drugs which were supposed to be part of the Health Centre kits were delivered as a single commodity in Kabwe and it was not clear how many other Hospitals received the Honeybee drugs. When contacted to explain the development, ZAMMSA said the Agency needed more time to prepare a response to the Press Query. And Pharmacist Jerome Kanyika…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.