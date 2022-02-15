ZAMBIA Correctional Service Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukutu has described the conditions of inmates in correctional facilities as dehumanising, saying congestion is a matter of urgent concern which needs to be addressed. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Southern Province administration, Saturday, Chilukutu said the population of inmates in the province was way over what was considered normal. “We are here to announce our presence and seek your blessings that we go round your province. As you are aware that I had been retired out of the service…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.