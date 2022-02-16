Patriotic Front (PF) media director Antonio Mwanza speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF media director Antonio Mwanza has applauded News Diggers for being consistent with investigative journalism, saying the newspaper’s works will rescue Zambia by exposing the rot in government institutions. And Mwanza says the continued closure of the Ministry of Health procurement department may have contributed to ZAMMSA’s decision to release a consignment of Honeybee drugs which had been quarantined for failing quality assurance test. In an interview, Tuesday, Mwanza said Zambians needed to applaud Diggers. “As Zambians, we need to applaud News Diggers. The investigative journalism that News Diggers as…...