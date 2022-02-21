MINISTRY of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa has clarified that the contract price advertised in the Daily Mail Newspaper for the supply of 1,084 pre-paid domestic water meters should have read US$271,526 (K4,824,881.26) and not US$271,824,881.26. And Kalusa says disciplinary action has been instituted against the officer who transmitted the wrong figures which were not agreed upon in the meeting, without following the right communication procedure. At a media briefing, Friday, Kalusa said the erring officer personally sent the advert without first presenting it to his office…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.